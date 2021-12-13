B-Roll: Remembering Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family, friends and U.S. Marines with Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, come together to mourn Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio at Marine Memorial Chapel on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 13, 2021. Lucio, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal's Office, SES Bn., was killed early Dec. 6. Lucio, who was on his way to work, had stopped on Interstate Highway 5 to help the driver and passenger of a single-vehicle collision when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Lucio, 20, was a native of Smithville, Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Soto-Delgado and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)