B-Roll: Remembering Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio

Family, friends and U.S. Marines with Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, come together to mourn Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio at Marine Memorial Chapel on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 13, 2021. Lucio, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal's Office, SES Bn., was killed early Dec. 6. Lucio, who was on his way to work, had stopped on Interstate Highway 5 to help the driver and passenger of a single-vehicle collision when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Lucio, 20, was a native of Smithville, Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Soto-Delgado and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)
