    B-Roll: Remembering Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Family, friends and U.S. Marines with Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, come together to mourn Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio at Marine Memorial Chapel on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 13, 2021. Lucio, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal's Office, SES Bn., was killed early Dec. 6. Lucio, who was on his way to work, had stopped on Interstate Highway 5 to help the driver and passenger of a single-vehicle collision when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Lucio, 20, was a native of Smithville, Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Soto-Delgado and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825615
    VIRIN: 211213-M-DB029-0001
    Filename: DOD_108730125
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, B-Roll: Remembering Lance Cpl. Alberto Lucio, by Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chapel
    Provost Marshals Office
    Marines
    SES Bn.

