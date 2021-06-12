Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Air Force leadership visits DM

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sonia T. Lee, Fifteenth Air Force command chief, visited Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Air Combat Command
    readiness
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    355th Wing
    Dynamic Wing
    15th Air Force

