Santa 63 brings love from above b-roll

U.S. Air Force crew members fly on a U.S. Air Force C-130J assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, to drop bundles during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Dec. 10, 2021. Over the course of 10 days, crews will airdrop donated food, clothing, educational materials, and tools to 55 islanders throughout the South-Eastern Pacific, including the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825606
|VIRIN:
|211210-F-VU029-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108729987
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
