A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dophin helicopter crew rescued two people after their sailboat became disabled two miles west of Daly City, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021. Lt. Jacob Schroeder, an Air Station San Francisco pilot, discusses the rescue and the importance of proper planning that aids in a timely rescue. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 14:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825543
|VIRIN:
|211212-G-LB502-034
|Filename:
|DOD_108729560
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|DALY CITY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people from disabled sailboat near Daly City, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
