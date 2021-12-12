Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people from disabled sailboat near Daly City

    DALY CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dophin helicopter crew rescued two people after their sailboat became disabled two miles west of Daly City, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021. Lt. Jacob Schroeder, an Air Station San Francisco pilot, discusses the rescue and the importance of proper planning that aids in a timely rescue. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 14:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825543
    VIRIN: 211212-G-LB502-034
    Filename: DOD_108729560
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DALY CITY, CA, US 

    rescue
    MH-65 Dolphin
    hoist
    Coast Guard
    Air Station San Francisco

