The California National Guard's 95th Civil Support Team, 9th CST, and the Merced County Fire Department participated in a two-day multi-agency exercise focusing on emergency response in Atwater, California, Dec 1, 2021. The exercise included representatives from the Merced County Department of Public Health, the Merced County Police Department, and the FBI. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 15:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825541
|VIRIN:
|211201-A-HY046-230
|Filename:
|DOD_108729441
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ATWATER, CA, US
This work, Training for Chaos: Cal Guard's Civil Support Teams improve teamwork in multi-agency exercise, by SSG Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
