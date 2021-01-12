Training for Chaos: Cal Guard's Civil Support Teams improve teamwork in multi-agency exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The California National Guard's 95th Civil Support Team, 9th CST, and the Merced County Fire Department participated in a two-day multi-agency exercise focusing on emergency response in Atwater, California, Dec 1, 2021. The exercise included representatives from the Merced County Department of Public Health, the Merced County Police Department, and the FBI. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)