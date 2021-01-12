Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training for Chaos: Cal Guard's Civil Support Teams improve teamwork in multi-agency exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATWATER, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    The California National Guard's 95th Civil Support Team, 9th CST, and the Merced County Fire Department participated in a two-day multi-agency exercise focusing on emergency response in Atwater, California, Dec 1, 2021. The exercise included representatives from the Merced County Department of Public Health, the Merced County Police Department, and the FBI. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 15:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825541
    VIRIN: 211201-A-HY046-230
    Filename: DOD_108729441
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: ATWATER, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training for Chaos: Cal Guard's Civil Support Teams improve teamwork in multi-agency exercise, by SSG Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Support Team
    California National Guard
    Joint operations
    National Guard
    domestic response
    Cal Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT