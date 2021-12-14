Blue Angels ADVON Team visit JB Charleston B-Roll package

U.S. Navy Lt. Griffin Stangel, narrator for the Blue Angels, and U.S. Navy Lt. Katlin Forster, events coordinator for the Blue angels, arrive for a site survey at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. on Dec. 14th, 2021. The Joint Base Charleston Air Expo will be held April 9th-10th, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825529
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-TO512-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108729298
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AFB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
