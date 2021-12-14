Blue Angels ADVON Team visit JB Charleston B-Roll package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Lt. Griffin Stangel, narrator for the Blue Angels, and U.S. Navy Lt. Katlin Forster, events coordinator for the Blue angels, arrive for a site survey at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. on Dec. 14th, 2021. The Joint Base Charleston Air Expo will be held April 9th-10th, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)