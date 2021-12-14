Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels ADVON Team visit JB Charleston B-Roll package

    CHARLESTON AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Lt. Griffin Stangel, narrator for the Blue Angels, and U.S. Navy Lt. Katlin Forster, events coordinator for the Blue angels, arrive for a site survey at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. on Dec. 14th, 2021. The Joint Base Charleston Air Expo will be held April 9th-10th, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825529
    VIRIN: 211214-F-TO512-0003
    Filename: DOD_108729298
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: CHARLESTON AFB, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels ADVON Team visit JB Charleston B-Roll package, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    NAVY
    Blue Angels
    USAF
    Joint Base Charleston

