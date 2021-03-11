MHS Video Connect provides convenient access to your military provider through secure, live video. This video will show you how it works.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 14:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|825527
|VIRIN:
|211103-O-TV238-208
|Filename:
|DOD_108729286
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, MHS Video Connect Patient Demo, by Spire Communications, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
