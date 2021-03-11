Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS Video Connect Promotional Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2021

    Video by Spire Communications 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    The Military Health System is introducing MHS Video Connect. It provides convenient access to your military provider through secure, live video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 14:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825525
    VIRIN: 211103-O-TV238-929
    Filename: DOD_108729280
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Video Connect Promotional Video, by Spire Communications, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    military health system
    telehealth
    virtual health
    digital health
    connected health
    video connect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT