Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing put their skills to the test during the second annual Wing Rodeo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov 4-6, 2021. This friendly competition gave members of the wing and instructor corps a chance showoff their skills.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 14:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825524
|VIRIN:
|211104-F-WY226-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108729276
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 97 AMW Airmen compete in 2nd annual Wing Rodeo, by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
