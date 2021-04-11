Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW Airmen compete in 2nd annual Wing Rodeo

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing put their skills to the test during the second annual Wing Rodeo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov 4-6, 2021. This friendly competition gave members of the wing and instructor corps a chance showoff their skills.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 14:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825524
    VIRIN: 211104-F-WY226-0001
    Filename: DOD_108729276
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    This work, 97 AMW Airmen compete in 2nd annual Wing Rodeo, by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rodeo
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW

