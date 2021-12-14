Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Surgeon General COVID Booster Update

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, U.S. Navy Surgeon General, provides an update on COVID boosters.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 13:45
    Location: VA, US

    This work, U.S. Navy Surgeon General COVID Booster Update, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy

    NavyMedicine

