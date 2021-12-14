Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, U.S. Navy Surgeon General, provides an update on COVID boosters.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825522
|VIRIN:
|211214-N-N1526-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108729272
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy Surgeon General COVID Booster Update, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
