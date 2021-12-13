Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB Airman saves Air Force $10 million and the potential to save more

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Fanslau, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Dash-21 Aircraft Support section chief, innovated a way to repair C-5M Super Galaxy winches in-house, saving the Air Force $10 million so far with a potential to save another $20 million as repairs continue at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 13:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825515
    VIRIN: 211213-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_108729045
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Airman saves Air Force $10 million and the potential to save more, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Travis AFB Airman saves Air Force $10 million and the potential to save more

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-5
    Innovation
    60th AMXS
    Bureaucracy
    Action Order B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT