Travis AFB Airman saves Air Force $10 million and the potential to save more

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Fanslau, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Dash-21 Aircraft Support section chief, innovated a way to repair C-5M Super Galaxy winches in-house, saving the Air Force $10 million so far with a potential to save another $20 million as repairs continue at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825515
|VIRIN:
|211213-F-UO290-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108729045
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
