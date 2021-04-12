The 301st Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on December 4, 2021. 301 FW Mission Support Group Commander Col. Gregg Russell was the presiding official and he transferred the wing’s FSS leadership authority from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Heather Benn to Lt. Col. Matthew Hoffman.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 11:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|825513
|VIRIN:
|211204-F-RC356-558
|Filename:
|DOD_108729026
|Length:
|00:26:34
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 301st Fighter Wing FSS Change of Command, by SSgt Nije Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT