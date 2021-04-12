Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301st Fighter Wing FSS Change of Command

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 301st Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on December 4, 2021. 301 FW Mission Support Group Commander Col. Gregg Russell was the presiding official and he transferred the wing’s FSS leadership authority from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Heather Benn to Lt. Col. Matthew Hoffman.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 11:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 825513
    VIRIN: 211204-F-RC356-558
    Filename: DOD_108729026
    Length: 00:26:34
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    Change of command
    Carswell
    ReserveReady

