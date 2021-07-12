MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Dec. 07, 2021) - Today we honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice during the attacks at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Nikki Stratton, sponsor of USS Arizona (SSN 803), and Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Naval Reserves, recount their family ties to the attacks at Pearl Harbor and throughout World War II in a special episode of Ship2Shore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 09:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825489
|VIRIN:
|211207-N-XN398-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108728805
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ship2Shore: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, by PO2 Ethan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT