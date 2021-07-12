Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ship2Shore: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Carter 

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Dec. 07, 2021) - Today we honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice during the attacks at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
    Nikki Stratton, sponsor of USS Arizona (SSN 803), and Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Naval Reserves, recount their family ties to the attacks at Pearl Harbor and throughout World War II in a special episode of Ship2Shore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825489
    VIRIN: 211207-N-XN398-0001
    Filename: DOD_108728805
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: US

    This work, Ship2Shore: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, by PO2 Ethan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

