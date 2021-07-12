Ship2Shore: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825489" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Dec. 07, 2021) - Today we honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice during the attacks at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Nikki Stratton, sponsor of USS Arizona (SSN 803), and Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Naval Reserves, recount their family ties to the attacks at Pearl Harbor and throughout World War II in a special episode of Ship2Shore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)