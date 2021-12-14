Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Join Our Team at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is now hiring! As one of the largest employers in Hampton Roads, Virginia, NNSY gives employees the opportunity to serve their country while earning a competitive salary and generous benefits.

    Employees at NNSY enjoy the great benefits that come with federal jobs, such as strong job security, planned career paths, and generous health benefits, retirement plans, and
    paid time off.

    Interested in joining our team? Visit http://NNSY.jobs/ today!

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 07:09
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

