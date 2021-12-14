Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is now hiring! As one of the largest employers in Hampton Roads, Virginia, NNSY gives employees the opportunity to serve their country while earning a competitive salary and generous benefits.
Employees at NNSY enjoy the great benefits that come with federal jobs, such as strong job security, planned career paths, and generous health benefits, retirement plans, and
paid time off.
Interested in joining our team? Visit http://NNSY.jobs/ today!
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 07:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|825471
|VIRIN:
|211214-N-OE098-527
|Filename:
|DOD_108728622
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Join Our Team at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
