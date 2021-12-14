Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oral Hygiene (Animation)

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Todd Dorsey, Thomas Ferguson and Michael Reilly

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Oral Hygiene is the practice of keeping the mouth clean, and is considered to be the best means of prevention against cavities, gingivitis, periodontitis, and other dental disorders.

    This video showcases a scenario of a patient in a dental clinic receiving oral hygiene tips from a dental professional.

