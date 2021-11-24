Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF AIRPS DET 3 Airman delivers morale- CLEAN

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Colvin, Pacific Air Forces Air Postal Squadron Detachment 3 mail control activity NCO in charge, shares his views on the Detachment 3 postal mission, Nov. 24, 2021, on Okinawa. PACAF AIRPS relies primarily on commercial flights, to transport mail around the world through detachments including Korea, Australia, and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    Staff Sgt. Joseph Colvin, Pacific Air Forces Air Postal Squadron Detachment 3 mail control activity NCO in charge 00:02:17

    Date Taken: 11.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 02:01
    This work, PACAF AIRPS DET 3 Airman delivers morale- CLEAN, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS

    Postal

    PACAF
    Postal
    AFN Okinawa
    AIRPS

