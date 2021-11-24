U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Colvin, Pacific Air Forces Air Postal Squadron Detachment 3 mail control activity NCO in charge, shares his views on the Detachment 3 postal mission, Nov. 24, 2021, on Okinawa. PACAF AIRPS relies primarily on commercial flights, to transport mail around the world through detachments including Korea, Australia, and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
Font ID:
Staff Sgt. Joseph Colvin, Pacific Air Forces Air Postal Squadron Detachment 3 mail control activity NCO in charge 00:02:17
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 02:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825458
|VIRIN:
|211124-F-JV291-575
|Filename:
|DOD_108728352
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF AIRPS DET 3 Airman delivers morale- CLEAN, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT