Joint Team samples water, ignites reassurance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825452" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

December 11, 2021

Run Time: 1:49



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Peter Ahleong, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron mechanical service element superintendent for the for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, works alongside U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Craig Stawicki, 647th CES powered support superintendent for NAFVC, to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. collect water samples at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)