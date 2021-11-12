Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Team samples water, ignites reassurance

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    December 11, 2021
    Run Time: 1:49

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Peter Ahleong, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron mechanical service element superintendent for the for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, works alongside U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Craig Stawicki, 647th CES powered support superintendent for NAFVC, to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. collect water samples at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 00:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825452
    VIRIN: 211211-F-EA289-0002
    Filename: DOD_108728269
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Team samples water, ignites reassurance, by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    water
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    contamination
    JBPH-H

