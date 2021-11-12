Joint Team samples water, ignites reassurance

December 11, 2021
Run Time: 1:49
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Peter Ahleong, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron mechanical service element superintendent for the for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, works alongside U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Craig Stawicki, 647th CES powered support superintendent for NAFVC, to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. collect water samples at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
