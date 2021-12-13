Meet the Titans - Senior Airman Isaiah Colón (CLOSE)

Senior Airman Isaiah Colón, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels center service controller, represents the U.S. Air Force’s gaming community on another installment of the “Meet the Titans“ radio segment with American Forces Network at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 8, 2021. Colón recently represented the U.S. Air Forces in Europe at the Department of the Air Force Gaming League World Championship by winning the Super Smash Bros. competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
