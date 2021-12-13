Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    12.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Airman Isaiah Colón, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels center service controller, represents the U.S. Air Force’s gaming community on another installment of the “Meet the Titans“ radio segment with American Forces Network at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 8, 2021. Colón recently represented the U.S. Air Forces in Europe at the Department of the Air Force Gaming League World Championship by winning the Super Smash Bros. competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 00:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 825451
    VIRIN: 211214-F-IK699-0002
    Filename: DOD_108728228
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Titans - Senior Airman Isaiah Colón (CLOSE), by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Interview

    Incirlik Air Base

    39th LRS

    Meet the Titans

    DAFGL

    TAGS

