Hyakuri Air Base Hosts Air Show (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825444" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 participate in an air show at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2021. The Marines showcased their F/A-18C Hornet aircraft alongside various Japanese aircraft platforms and spoke about their training opportunities with Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel. VMFA-112 is working with Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel at Hyakuri Air Base as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)