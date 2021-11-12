Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hyakuri Air Base Hosts Air Show (B-Roll)

    OBITAMA, IBARAKI, JAPAN

    12.11.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 participate in an air show at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2021. The Marines showcased their F/A-18C Hornet aircraft alongside various Japanese aircraft platforms and spoke about their training opportunities with Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel. VMFA-112 is working with Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel at Hyakuri Air Base as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825444
    VIRIN: 211211-M-AV179-1001
    Filename: DOD_108728116
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: OBITAMA, IBARAKI, JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Hyakuri Air Base Hosts Air Show (B-Roll), by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORRES
    UDP
    VMFA-112
    1stMAW
    U.S.-JapanAlliance
    HyakuriATR2021

