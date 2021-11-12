Hyakuri Air Base Hosts Air Show (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 participate in an air show at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2021. The Marines showcased their F/A-18C Hornet aircraft alongside various Japanese aircraft platforms and spoke about their training opportunities with Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel. VMFA-112 is working with Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel at Hyakuri Air Base as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
