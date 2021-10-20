Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air & Space Force Special Victim's Counsel TV Spot

    JAPAN

    10.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    A 30-second television spot for the Air & Space Force Special Victim's Counsel.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 21:38
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 825442
    VIRIN: 211020-N-BD319-258
    Filename: DOD_108728104
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Air & Space Force Special Victim's Counsel TV Spot, by PO3 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR
    Air Force
    Special Victim's Counsel
    Space Force

