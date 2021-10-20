A 30-second television spot for the Air & Space Force Special Victim's Counsel.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 21:38
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|825442
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-BD319-258
|Filename:
|DOD_108728104
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air & Space Force Special Victim's Counsel TV Spot, by PO3 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
