    Yokota Vaccine Update

    JAPAN

    07.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    The 374th Medical Group successfully administered another round of COVID-19 vaccines to the personnel and families of Yokota Air Base, bringing the status of vaccinated active duty personnel on base to 77%.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 21:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825441
    VIRIN: 210723-N-BD319-022
    Filename: DOD_108728103
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Vaccine Update, by PO3 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    Yokota AB
    COVID-19

