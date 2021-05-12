Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRNE Spotlight: 1LT Crespo

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2021

    Video by Spc. Keaton Habeck 

    AFN Humphreys

    1Lt Stephanie Crespo, a striker Platoon Leader for the 92nd Chemical Company, 23rd CBRNE Battalion, talks about why she loves her job and it's mission here in Korea. (U.S. Army video by SPC Keaton Habeck)

    {00:10-00:15} - "1LT Stephanie Crespo, 92nd Chemical Company PL"

    Date Taken: 12.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 21:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825439
    VIRIN: 211205-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_108728101
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRNE Spotlight: 1LT Crespo, by SPC Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRNE

