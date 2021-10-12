FHA B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistic Battalion 31 (CLB), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a foreign humanitarian assistance (FHA) exercise during MEU exercise (MEUEX) on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2021. The FHA was conducted to test Marines abilities to interact and aid humanitarian needs while promoting regional stability and security. MEUEX is a pre-deployment training exercise that validates and reinforces the MEU’s mission capabilities across all of the Marine subordinate elements. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)