    FHA B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2021

    Video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistic Battalion 31 (CLB), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a foreign humanitarian assistance (FHA) exercise during MEU exercise (MEUEX) on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10, 2021. The FHA was conducted to test Marines abilities to interact and aid humanitarian needs while promoting regional stability and security. MEUEX is a pre-deployment training exercise that validates and reinforces the MEU’s mission capabilities across all of the Marine subordinate elements. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 01:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825437
    VIRIN: 211210-M-ST547-2001
    Filename: DOD_108728096
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FHA B-Roll, by Cpl Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    MEUEX
    31st MEU
    U.S. Marine Corps
    CLB 31
    FHA

