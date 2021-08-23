Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 21: U.S. Team Lead for Humanitarian Mine Action Program Discusses Role

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    08.23.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joel Visser, U.S. team lead for the Humanitarian Mine Action Program during Exercise Cobra Gold 21, discusses his role and experiences during a landmine disposal exercise in Surin Province, Thailand, Aug. 3-11, 2021.

    The U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Mine Action Program assists partnered nations affected by landmines, explosive remnants of war, and the hazardous effects of unexploded ordnance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 22:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 825436
    VIRIN: 210823-F-XW241-957
    Filename: DOD_108728094
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 21: U.S. Team Lead for Humanitarian Mine Action Program Discusses Role, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Humanitarian Mine Action Program
    CG21
    Cobra Gold 21
    Landmine Disposal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT