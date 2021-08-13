Royal Thai and American Armed Forces participated in a landmine disposal exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 21 in Surin Province, Thailand, Aug. 3-11, 2021. The exercise included partnered medical response training between U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Army medical personnel. U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen instructed Royal Thai Army doctors, nurses, and corpsmen on basic field medicine, including techniques and casualty care that may be needed to treat patients injured by landmines.
Exercise Cobra Gold 21 maintains a consistent focus on Humanitarian Civic Action, community engagement, and medical activities conducted during the exercise to support the needs and humanitarian interests of civilian populations around the region.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 22:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825432
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-XW241-078
|Filename:
|DOD_108728089
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cobra Gold 21: Partnered Medical Response Training, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT