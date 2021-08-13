Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 21: Partnered Medical Response Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    08.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Royal Thai and American Armed Forces participated in a landmine disposal exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 21 in Surin Province, Thailand, Aug. 3-11, 2021. The exercise included partnered medical response training between U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Army medical personnel. U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen instructed Royal Thai Army doctors, nurses, and corpsmen on basic field medicine, including techniques and casualty care that may be needed to treat patients injured by landmines.

    Exercise Cobra Gold 21 maintains a consistent focus on Humanitarian Civic Action, community engagement, and medical activities conducted during the exercise to support the needs and humanitarian interests of civilian populations around the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 22:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825432
    VIRIN: 210813-F-XW241-078
    Filename: DOD_108728089
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 21: Partnered Medical Response Training, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    Cobra Gold
    Field Medicine
    CG21
    Cobra Gold 21
    Landmine Disposal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT