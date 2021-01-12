Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th ESB Engineer Support Company conducts Bilateral Field Exercise with JGSDF

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.01.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Engineer Support Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, train alongside Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers during a bilateral heavy equipment field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2021. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 20:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

