U.S. Marines with Engineer Support Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, train alongside Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers during a bilateral heavy equipment field exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2021. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 20:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825423
|VIRIN:
|211201-M-PM375-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108728015
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 9th ESB Engineer Support Company conducts Bilateral Field Exercise with JGSDF, by LCpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT