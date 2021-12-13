This video teaches personnel how to properly inspect, handle and remediate packaging for items sensitive to electrostatic discharge.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 17:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825410
|VIRIN:
|211213-A-WQ150-987
|Filename:
|DOD_108727662
|Length:
|00:19:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COSIS Module 6: Care and Remediation of ESDS Items, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
