New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "2021 Seoul Peacekeeping Ministerial."
UNITED STATES
12.13.2021
Courtesy Video
New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "2021 Seoul Peacekeeping Ministerial."
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 17:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|825409
|Filename:
|DOD_108727633
|Length:
|00:26:04
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "2021 Seoul Peacekeeping Ministerial."
LEAVE A COMMENT