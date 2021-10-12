Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army beat Navy, 34-25, Dec. 10 at Rock Island Arsenal's Memorial Field

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army beat Navy, 34-25, Dec. 10 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois' Memorial Field. Here’s highlights. (Music – Audionautix)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825406
    VIRIN: 211210-A-GN656-765
    Filename: DOD_108727620
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    This work, Army beat Navy, 34-25, Dec. 10 at Rock Island Arsenal's Memorial Field, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Football
    football game
    Rock Island Arsenal
    ASC
    Army versus Navy

