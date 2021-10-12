Army beat Navy, 34-25, Dec. 10 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois' Memorial Field. Here’s highlights. (Music – Audionautix)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825406
|VIRIN:
|211210-A-GN656-765
|Filename:
|DOD_108727620
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Army beat Navy, 34-25, Dec. 10 at Rock Island Arsenal's Memorial Field, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
