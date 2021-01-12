DTRA prepares for emerging threats at CBOA 21

JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK – FORT STORY, Va. - Uniformed personnel representing the U.S. Joint Forces, participated in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA), 2021 Chemical and Biological.
The annual CBOA exercise equips end-users with the most up-to-date defense prototypes to assess in a simulated chemical and biological threat environment. This event provides technology developers with the opportunity to observe how their prototypes perform when used by front-line warfighters in a variety of threat-based scenarios. The feedback provided will guide product development and inform investment strategies that directly address warfighter requirements.Operational Analysis (CBOA) at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story, Va., from 24-28 May 2021
