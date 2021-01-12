Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA prepares for emerging threats at CBOA 21

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK – FORT STORY, Va. - Uniformed personnel representing the U.S. Joint Forces, participated in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA), 2021 Chemical and Biological.

    The annual CBOA exercise equips end-users with the most up-to-date defense prototypes to assess in a simulated chemical and biological threat environment. This event provides technology developers with the opportunity to observe how their prototypes perform when used by front-line warfighters in a variety of threat-based scenarios. The feedback provided will guide product development and inform investment strategies that directly address warfighter requirements.Operational Analysis (CBOA) at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story, Va., from 24-28 May 2021

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825303
    VIRIN: 211213-D-BA011-0001
    Filename: DOD_108726750
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

