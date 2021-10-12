Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sergeant Logan Hein, Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAUDI ARABIA

    12.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A holiday greeting from Staff Sergeant Logan Hein, stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, for his friends and family in Edgerton, Wisconsin.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 03:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 825173
    VIRIN: 211210-F-GE882-023
    Filename: DOD_108726063
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: SA
    Hometown: EDGERTON, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sergeant Logan Hein, Holiday Greeting, by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greeting
    Edgerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT