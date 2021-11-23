Misawa Air Base celebrates the hard work of newly pinned Navy Chiefs and Honorary Navy Chiefs at the end of the 2021 Chief Season.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 00:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825156
|VIRIN:
|211118-N-HW118-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108725870
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Air Base Navy Chief Pinning Ceremony 2021, by SN Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT