    Misawa Air Base Navy Chief Pinning Ceremony 2021

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.23.2021

    Video by Seaman Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base celebrates the hard work of newly pinned Navy Chiefs and Honorary Navy Chiefs at the end of the 2021 Chief Season.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 00:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825156
    VIRIN: 211118-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_108725870
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Chief
    Misawa
    Community

