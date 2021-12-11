Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployed 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers send home Christmas Messages

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLESHEIM, BY, GERMANY

    11.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    SFC Etiel Sanchez, a shops Platoon Sergeant with B Co., 615th Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade wishes his family a Merry Christmas. The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade has Soldiers serving across Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 07:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 825084
    VIRIN: 211211-A-DG300-262
    Filename: DOD_108725116
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: ILLESHEIM, BY, DE 
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers send home Christmas Messages, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Air CAV
    1ACB
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT