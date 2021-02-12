Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) executive officer, and Capt. Joseph Furco, PCU John F. Kennedy's (CVN 79) executive officer, both U.S. Naval Academy graduates, participate in a Go Navy Beat Army, spirit spot, for the 122nd Army Navy Game. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2021 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825070
|VIRIN:
|211203-N-OK726-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108724740
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Go Navy, Beat Army Spirit Spot, by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
