    Go Navy, Beat Army Spirit Spot

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) executive officer, and Capt. Joseph Furco, PCU John F. Kennedy's (CVN 79) executive officer, both U.S. Naval Academy graduates, participate in a Go Navy Beat Army, spirit spot, for the 122nd Army Navy Game. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.11.2021 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825070
    VIRIN: 211203-N-OK726-1001
    Filename: DOD_108724740
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Navy, Beat Army Spirit Spot, by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    Go Navy Beat Army
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

