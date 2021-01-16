Rising - U.S. Air Force Academy Band

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



World renowned Qatari composer and singer Dana AlFardan, the U.S. Air Forces Central Band, and the Qatar Concert Choir collaborated for the #QatarUSA2021 Year of Culture to create “Rising,” a moving song inspired by what we can achieve when we work together.



“There is a home

That we share within the light

Of a world build together

Where we fly”



Written and composed by Dana AlFardan. Performed by Dana AlFardan, U.S. Air Forces Central Band Wild Blue Country, and the Qatar Concert Choir. Recorded, produced and distributed on the U. S. Embassy Qatar SM platforms 16 Jan 2021.