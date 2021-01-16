Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rising - U.S. Air Force Academy Band

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Valentine 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    World renowned Qatari composer and singer Dana AlFardan, the U.S. Air Forces Central Band, and the Qatar Concert Choir collaborated for the #QatarUSA2021 Year of Culture to create “Rising,” a moving song inspired by what we can achieve when we work together.

    “There is a home
    That we share within the light
    Of a world build together
    Where we fly”

    Written and composed by Dana AlFardan. Performed by Dana AlFardan, U.S. Air Forces Central Band Wild Blue Country, and the Qatar Concert Choir. Recorded, produced and distributed on the U. S. Embassy Qatar SM platforms 16 Jan 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.11.2021 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825069
    VIRIN: 210116-F-IB289-076
    Filename: DOD_108724733
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

