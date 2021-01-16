Rising - U.S. Air Force Academy Band

World renowned Qatari composer and singer Dana AlFardan, the U.S. Air Forces Central Band, and the Qatar Concert Choir collaborated for the #QatarUSA2021 Year of Culture to create “Rising,” a moving song inspired by what we can achieve when we work together.
“There is a home
That we share within the light
Of a world build together
Where we fly”
Written and composed by Dana AlFardan. Performed by Dana AlFardan, U.S. Air Forces Central Band Wild Blue Country, and the Qatar Concert Choir. Recorded, produced and distributed on the U. S. Embassy Qatar SM platforms 16 Jan 2021.
