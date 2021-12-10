USACE Housing Teammates Work Together at Home, While Deployed

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Employees Megan Severson and Amy Heffernan are currently deployed supporting Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana. The pair are working together here in Louisiana but also work together at the Pokegama Dam and Recreation Area in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Working side-by-side near the headwaters and the mouth of the Mississippi River have made the pair great teammates and friends.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 14:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817526
|VIRIN:
|211013-A-LI073-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108623551
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|LAPLACE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
