    USACE Housing Teammates Work Together at Home, While Deployed

    LAPLACE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Employees Megan Severson and Amy Heffernan are currently deployed supporting Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana. The pair are working together here in Louisiana but also work together at the Pokegama Dam and Recreation Area in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Working side-by-side near the headwaters and the mouth of the Mississippi River have made the pair great teammates and friends.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 14:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817526
    VIRIN: 211013-A-LI073-003
    Filename: DOD_108623551
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: LAPLACE, LA, US 

    This work, USACE Housing Teammates Work Together at Home, While Deployed, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Hurricane Ida

