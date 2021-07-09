Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
7 SWS Ground-Based Radar Footage
Warning
: htmlentities() expects parameter 1 to be string, array given in /var/www/dvids/default/current/library/Dvids/Utilities/Security.php
on line 119
AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES
09.07.2021
Courtesy Video
Broll stringer of the 7 Space Warning Squadron Ground-Based Radar.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817508
|VIRIN:
|210907-X-DR389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108623475
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 7 SWS Ground-Based Radar Footage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
7 SWS Ground-Based Radar Footage
LEAVE A COMMENT