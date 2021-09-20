Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Servant Leadership - Awareness feat. SFC Boydston


    Warning: htmlentities() expects parameter 1 to be string, array given in /var/www/dvids/default/current/library/Dvids/Utilities/Security.php on line 119
    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Miles Andrade 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Servant Leadership - Awareness featuring Sgt. First Class Marscha Boydston

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 11:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 817485
    VIRIN: 210920-A-JX791-635
    Filename: DOD_108623150
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Servant Leadership - Awareness feat. SFC Boydston, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awareness
    ServantLeadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT