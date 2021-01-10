NETC Birthday Message to the Force

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin and Force Master Chief Matt Harris send a message to the force to commemorate the U.S. Navy's 246th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 12:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817484
|VIRIN:
|211001-N-N0043-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108623138
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
