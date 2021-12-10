USACE nears Operation Blue Roof deadline

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues its Hurricane Ida support in Louisiana. USACE Local Government Liaison Dereck Wansing wants to remind survivors that the deadline to apply for the free service is Friday, Oct. 15.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 10:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|817477
|VIRIN:
|211013-A-LI073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108623061
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|HOUMA, LA, US
