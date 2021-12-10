Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE nears Operation Blue Roof deadline

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues its Hurricane Ida support in Louisiana. USACE Local Government Liaison Dereck Wansing wants to remind survivors that the deadline to apply for the free service is Friday, Oct. 15.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 10:33
    Category: PSA
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 

    USACE
    Hurricane Ida

