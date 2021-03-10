Charlie Company “Fighing Aces,” 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at night at Bucierz Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 3, 2021. Regional security in Europe continues to be a top priority for the U.S. and utilizing rotational forces allows for more flexibility to deter threats when they arise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817467
|VIRIN:
|211003-A-ZT835-079
|Filename:
|DOD_108623032
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Charlie Company “Fighting Aces” conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at night at DPTA, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
