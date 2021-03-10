Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company “Fighting Aces” conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at night at DPTA

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    10.03.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Charlie Company “Fighing Aces,” 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at night at Bucierz Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 3, 2021. Regional security in Europe continues to be a top priority for the U.S. and utilizing rotational forces allows for more flexibility to deter threats when they arise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Max Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 10:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817467
    VIRIN: 211003-A-ZT835-079
    Filename: DOD_108623032
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company “Fighting Aces” conduct a platoon live-fire exercise at night at DPTA, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NightVision
    1ID
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne

