Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Drill Sergeant of the Year Staff Sgt. Aquai Alexander shows you the techniques of being a great U.S. Army drill sergeant…because it’s going to take more than a hat and a uniform to be a convincing drill sergeant.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 09:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|817466
|VIRIN:
|211006-O-JT284-575
|Filename:
|DOD_108623027
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Leonard Wood Drill Sergeant Halloween, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
