IMSC Unit Nominated for DOD Award

A small Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center team recently garnered Air Force-level recognition for its vast life-saving impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 45-person 773rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron was selected as an Air Force nominee for the Department of Defense 2021 David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Award.
