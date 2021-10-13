Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMSC Unit Nominated for DOD Award (Subtitled)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Video by Luke Allen and Deborah Aragon

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    A small Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center team recently garnered Air Force-level recognition for its vast life-saving impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The 45-person 773rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron was selected as an Air Force nominee for the Department of Defense 2021 David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Award.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817462
    VIRIN: 211013-F-HE309-0001
    Filename: DOD_108623012
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMSC Unit Nominated for DOD Award (Subtitled), by Luke Allen and Deborah Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFIMSC
    David Packard
    773rd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron
    Acquisition Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT