    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emma James 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    B-Roll of U.S. Air Force Maj. Sarah Schechter, 86 AW/HC Rabbi, preparing for services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817457
    VIRIN: 211008-F-HB534-1002
    Filename: DOD_108623000
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community is everything B-Roll, by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

