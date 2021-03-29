B-Roll of U.S. Air Force Maj. Sarah Schechter, 86 AW/HC Rabbi, preparing for services.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817457
|VIRIN:
|211008-F-HB534-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108623000
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Community is everything B-Roll, by SSgt Emma James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT