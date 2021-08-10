Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts artillery table XVIII

    TORUN, POLAND

    10.08.2021

    Video by Pfc. Michael Baumberger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts artillery table XVIII in Torun, Poland, Sept. 8, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 817446
    VIRIN: 211008-Z-CF712-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622926
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TORUN, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conducts artillery table XVIII, by PFC Michael Baumberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne

