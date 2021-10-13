Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What does it take to maintain an F-16 Fighting Falcon?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    52nd Fighter Wing Maintenance Airmen work diligently around the clock to ensure that F-16's are maintained and ready to go at a moment's notice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 07:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817443
    VIRIN: 211013-F-FW957-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622850
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What does it take to maintain an F-16 Fighting Falcon?, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    Crew Chiefs
    Maintenance
    MXS
    52FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT