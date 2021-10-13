Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Forward Staff Share NEO Experiences

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Members of the U.S. Air Forces forward staff share their experiences supporting the Afghanistan noncombatant evacuation operation at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 08:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817440
    VIRIN: 211013-F-LX214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108622843
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFCENT Forward Staff Share NEO Experiences, by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3N0X6
    3NOX6

