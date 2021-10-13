Members of the U.S. Air Forces forward staff share their experiences supporting the Afghanistan noncombatant evacuation operation at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 08:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817440
|VIRIN:
|211013-F-LX214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108622843
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Forward Staff Share NEO Experiences, by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
