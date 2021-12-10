Members of the U.S. Air Forces forward staff share their experiences supporting the Afghanistan noncombatant evacuation operation at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817439
|VIRIN:
|211013-F-LX214-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108622842
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Forward Staff Airmen Share NEO Experiences B-roll, by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
