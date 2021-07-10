Fort Dix – TTC (Task Training Center) Fort Dix, NJ

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/817438" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Shown here is the TTC (Task Training Center) located on Fort Dix, NJ. The TTC Soldiers are completing the EST (Engagement Skill Trainer) located in Building 3506 on Fort Dix. The Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II is designed to simulate live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment.