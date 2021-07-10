Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – TTC (Task Training Center) Fort Dix, NJ

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Shown here is the TTC (Task Training Center) located on Fort Dix, NJ. The TTC Soldiers are completing the EST (Engagement Skill Trainer) located in Building 3506 on Fort Dix. The Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II is designed to simulate live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 06:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817438
    VIRIN: 211007-O-BC272-383
    Filename: DOD_108622813
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    This work, Fort Dix – TTC (Task Training Center) Fort Dix, NJ, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBMDL Fort Dix Army Reserve Simulators New Jersey

