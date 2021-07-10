Shown here is the TTC (Task Training Center) located on Fort Dix, NJ. The TTC Soldiers are completing the EST (Engagement Skill Trainer) located in Building 3506 on Fort Dix. The Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) II is designed to simulate live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 06:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|817438
|VIRIN:
|211007-O-BC272-383
|Filename:
|DOD_108622813
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix – TTC (Task Training Center) Fort Dix, NJ, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT